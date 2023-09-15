Houser (6-4) earned the win Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits over five innings against Miami while striking out five. He did not issue any walks.

Houser allowed a leadoff double to Luis Arraez to open the game, eventually leading to one run coming across for Miami in the first. The right-hander then retired nine of the next 10 batters he faced before surrendering a second run in the fifth. It was a solid outing for Houser in his return from the 15-day injured list (elbow) and he's now allowed three or fewer runs in three of his last four starts. He's also won three of his last four decisions (spanning six starts).