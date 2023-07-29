Houser (3-3) took the loss Friday, coughing up six runs on eight hits and two walks over four-plus innings as the Brewers were downed 10-7 by Atlanta. He struck out three.

After tying his career high by fanning 10 batters in his last outing, Houser crashed back to earth against the offense that leads the majors in homers and OPS, getting tagged for at least six runs for the first time since May 30. The right-hander got the hook after 90 pitches (55 strikes), and since the beginning of June he's posted a 4.64 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 35:16 K:BB through 42.2 innings. Houser remains a streaming option at best in most fantasy formats, but he could be worth deploying in his next start, likely to come on the road next week against the Nationals.