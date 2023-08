Houser (5-4) yielded one run on six hits and a walk over five innings Sunday, striking out seven and earning a win against the Rangers.

The lone blemish on Houser's line was a solo shot by Corey Seager in the third inning. Houser had allowed eight runs across 10.1 frames in his previous two outings. He lowered his season ERA to 4.28 with a 75:27 K:BB through 88.1 innings. His next outing is projected to be at home against the Padres.