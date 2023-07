Houser is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Cubs at American Family Field.

Houser will pick up another start while the Brewers seemingly plan to maintain a six-man rotation heading into the All-Star break. After spending just under two weeks in the bullpen, Houser re-entered the rotation last Thursday and delivered a quality start in a win over the Mets, striking out five over six innings while yielding two runs on seven hits and one walk.