Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Monday that Houser (groin) will make one more rehab start at Triple-A Nashville prior to being activated from the 15-day injured list, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Though Houser stretched out to 69 pitches and was sharp over his 4.2-inning appearance with Nashville on Sunday, the Brewers will have him build up a little more in the minors. Stashing Houser in the minors for at least another week will also give Milwaukee more time to decide whether to bring him back as their new fifth starter or to stick with Colin Rea in that role. Rea has been solid through his first two starts (4.22 ERA, 0.94 WHIP in 10.2 innings) and will take the hill again Monday versus the Tigers, but he doesn't have much of a recent big-league track record to fall back on compared to Houser.