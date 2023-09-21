Houser (7-4) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings to earn the win over the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Houser has won both of his starts since returning from an elbow injury, allowing three runs over 11 innings in those outings. He limited the damage to an RBI single from Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning. Houser is at a 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 86:30 K:BB through 101.1 innings across 21 appearances (19 starts), but he's limited opponents to two runs or fewer in four of his last seven outings. The 30-year-old is lined up for a rematch at home versus the Cardinals next week.