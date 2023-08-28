Manager Craig Counsell, via Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, indicated "the hope is Houser (elbow) will miss a couple starts then be ready to rejoin the rotation."

Houser landed on the injured list earlier Monday, so he will miss a couple starts regardless. However, it looks like he may only be facing the minimum stay on the injured list. The Brewers have not announced who will replace Houser in the rotation, but according to the report, they are expected to add a fifth pitcher rather than lean on Thursday's off day and make it through the next turn with only four starters.