Houser (groin) is likely to make his season debut on Sunday against the Giants, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

It seems as though the only reason Houser isn't already officially being listed as Sunday's starter is because it's possible he might be needed before then. Colin Rea is in line to start Saturday but then figures to cede his spot in the Brewers' rotation to Houser. Houser has been out all season with a groin injury but is ready to roll after holding a 3.07 ERA in four rehab outings.