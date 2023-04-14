Houser (groin) will begin his rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Nashville, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Houser hasn't pitched in a game since exiting a spring training appearance with groin tightness March 25. If all goes well, Houser could return to the Brewers' bullpen within a week or so as a multi-inning reliever.
