Houser (4-3) earned the win Thursday, allowing a run on four hits and two walks over six innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out five.

Houser allowed a lone run in the first inning before blanking the Pirates over his final five frames. The Brewers' offense would provide more than enough run support in a 14-1 victory. It was n impressive bounce-back effort from Houser after he allowed six runs over four innings in his last outing against Atlanta. The 30-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 4.19 with a 1.52 WHIP and 57:25 K:BB across 13 starts (73 innings) this season. Houser's currently in line to face the Rockies at home in his next start.