Houser (elbow) threw a bullpen session Sunday without issue, MLB.com reports.
Houser landed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 28 due to swelling in his right elbow, but he appears on track to be activated when first eligible Sept. 12. The 30-year-old has registered a 4.58 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 77:28 K:BB in 90.1 innings (17 starts, two relief appearances) when healthy this season for the Brewers.
