Houser (elbow) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Thursday's game against the Marlins, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Houser needed just a couple weeks of rest to recover from the elbow swelling that sent him to the IL on Aug. 28. The 30-year-old right-hander carries a 4.58 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 77:28 K:BB in 90.1 innings this season with the Brewers.