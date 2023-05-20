Houser did not factor into the decision Friday, tossing six scoreless innings in which he allowed four hits and one walk during a 1-0 loss to the Rays. He struck out four.

Houser's start to the season was delayed by a stint on the injured list, and he wasn't sharp in his first two outings, allowing five runs on 15 hits across 8.2 innings. However, the right-hander found his form Friday and tossed six shutout frames against Tampa Bay's stout offense. Houser will look to make it back-to-back quality starts next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for the finale of a three-game set versus Houston.