Houser allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five over 4.2 innings, taking a no-decision versus the Giants on Sunday.

Houser missed the first month-plus of the regular season with a groin injury. He wasn't very efficient, needing 87 pitches (53 strikes) to get through his season debut, but he was able to put in a solid performance despite ending up an out short of qualifying for the win. The right-hander posted a 4.73 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 69:47 K:BB through 102.2 innings last season. If he can trim his walk rate a bit in 2023, he may be slightly better than the back-end rotation option he's been recently. Houser's next start is projected for a favorable home matchup versus the Royals next weekend.