Houser (groin) threw a bullpen session Saturday and will head to Triple-A Nashville to being a rehab assignment, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

As expected, Houser will work as a multi-inning reliever on the rehab assignment, which is the role he'll fill when he's with the Brewers. The right-hander is expected to need a few weeks of appearances before he's back with the Milwaukee pitching staff.