Brewers manager Craig Counsell confirmed that Houser is slated to start Saturday's game against the Royals at American Family Field, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

Milwaukee appears to have selected Houser as its fifth member of the rotation over Colin Rea, who appeared out of the bullpen in Wednesday's 8-1 loss to the Dodgers after starting in each of his prior five outings with the Brewers. Houser had been on the injured list all season with a groin injury before being reinstated last Sunday. In his 2023 debut against the Giants, Houser took a no-decision while striking out five over 4.2 innings and allowing two earned runs on seven hits and one walk. Houser could make for a useful streaming option against a weak Royals offense this weekend, but he'll likely struggle to maintain lasting season-long value outside of NL-only leagues.