Houser (4-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and struck out six without walking a batter over 5.1 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers.

The Brewers were economical with their limited offense against Bobby Miller and Ryan Yarbrough, but Houser's sixth-inning fade took them out of the game. Houser has allowed at least three runs in five of his last six outings, and he hasn't gone more than six innings in any of them. The 30-year-old right-hander is now at a 4.43 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 68:26 K:BB through 83.1 innings over 17 appearances (15 starts) this season. He's lined up for a challenging road start at Texas this weekend.