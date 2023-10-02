Houser (8-5) allowed three hits and two walks over five scoreless frames Sunday, striking out five and picking up a win over the Cubs.

Houser worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning and steered clear of danger for the rest of his outing. It was his first scoreless start since May 24. He's given up two or fewer earned runs in five of his last six starts, registering a 3.21 ERA during that span. Houser turned in a 4.12 ERA and a 96:34 K:BB through 111.1 innings during his 2023 season.