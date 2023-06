Houser will return to the Brewers' starting rotation Thursday against the Mets, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Houser had been working out of the bullpen over the last couple of weeks, but the Brewers don't have any days off leading into the All-Star break and will give him another shot in a starting role. The 30-year-old right-hander has pitched to a 4.02 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 25:13 K:BB in 40.1 innings (seven starts, two relief appearances) this season.