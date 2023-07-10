The Brewers have selected Wilken with the 18th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Wilken is a physically imposing 6-foot-4, 225-pound third baseman with the potential for 70-grade power. There were significant hit tool concerns coming into his junior year at Wake Forest, but Wilken cut his strikeout rate from 24.2 percent as a sophomore to 17.4 percent as a junior while also upping his walk rate from 11.6 percent to 21.6 percent. He took advantage of the Demon Deacons' hitter-friendly home park and slashed an absurd .357/.516/.835 with 31 home runs in 64 games during his final year. Given his size and below-average speed, Wilken could end up lacking the agility to play third base at the highest level, but if he makes enough contact, his bat should profile at the bottom of the defensive spectrum. He hits right-handed and is several months younger than most of the other top college hitters in the class.