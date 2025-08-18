Jansen will start at catcher and bat eighth in the first game of Monday's doubleheader versus the Cubs.

William Contreras will get a break from catching but stay in the lineup at designated hitter for the first contest of the twin bill, enabling Jansen to make a second consecutive start. Since being acquired from the Rays on July 28, Jansen has seen light usage overall with Milwaukee, appearing in seven contests while slashing .222/.286/.278 with four runs and one RBI.