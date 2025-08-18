Hall said Monday that an MRI on his right oblique showed a "Grade 1ish, Grade 2ish" strain, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Hall suffered the injury during an appearance this past Friday in Cincinnati and subsequently landed on the 15-day injured list. He hopes to resume throwing within two weeks and return within three weeks, but that seems to be a best-case scenario. Hall has posted a 3.35 ERA and 27:17 K:BB over 37.2 innings covering 19 appearances (three starts) in 2025.