Topa (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with the Brewers' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate Saturday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Topa sustained a significant right elbow injury in September of 2021 and was forced to begin the 2022 campaign on the injured list. The right-hander also dealt with an elbow issue during spring training in 2021, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Brewers take a cautious approach during his rehab assignment to prevent an aggravation.
