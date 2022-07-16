site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Luis Urias: Heading to bench Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Urias isn't starting Saturday against the Giants.
Urias is getting a rare day off after he went 2-for-16 with an RBI, two walks and eight strikeouts over the last four games. Jace Peterson is taking over at the hot corner and batting sixth.
