Urias went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a 4-3 loss to the Mets in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Urias took Mets ace Jacob deGrom deep to lead off the first inning. The 24-year-old infielder had gone just 1-for-19 in his previous four games, so it was good to see him end the skid. Urias has 11 homers, 40 RBI, 39 runs scored and three stolen bases through 81 contests.