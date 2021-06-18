Urias went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Thursday's 7-3 loss to Colorado.

Urias accounted for two of Milwaukee's three hits in the contest, and he cleared the bases with a three-run double in the seventh inning. The 24-year-old was in a 0-for-10 rut entering Thursday's game. He's posted a lackluster .223/.326/.396 slash line with seven home runs, 29 RBI, 25 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases across 230 plate appearances this year. With Kolten Wong (oblique) expected to return from the injured list Friday, Urias will likely serve as Milwaukee's full-time third baseman going forward.