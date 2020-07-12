Urias (illness) hit the injured list for undisclosed reasons Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Teams have been hesitant to share details when similar transactions are coronavirus-related, but given that Urias was known to have tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the month, it's quite likely that's the reason for this move. Urias was brought over in a trade with the Padres over the winter, presumably to compete for the shortstop job, but his absence could prevent him from being ready for game action by Opening Day.
