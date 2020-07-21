The Brewers plan to assign Urias (illness) to their alternate training site in Appleton to begin the season, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.

Urias never reported to summer camp after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and is still waiting to clear all health-related protocols, even though he's said to be asymptomatic. Once Urias is cleared to head to Appleton, he likely won't take long to ramp up and could be activated from the COVID-19 injured list in short order. The Brewers appear content to proceed with Keston Hiura and Orlando Arcia as their primary options at second base and shortstop, respectively, so Urias will likely have to fight Brock Holt for the top utility infield job once he's reinstated from the IL.