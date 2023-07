The Brewers have selected Boeve with the 54th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Boeve only struck out nine times in over 200 plate appearances as a junior at Nebraska. He has a compact left-handed stroke and the Brewers will likely look to unlock more power for the hit-over-power infielder. Boeve has improved defensively at third base in the past year, but it will still take more improvement for him to be able to stick there in pro ball.