Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Remains out Wednesday
Arcia (back) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates.
Arcia will stay on the bench for the second straight game as Eric Sogard picks up another start at shortstop. The 23-year-old was scratched just hours prior to Tuesday's series opener with back spasms, and although it's unclear whether Arcia is still dealing with the injury or just recovering from the setback, he will receive added rest as Milwaukee gets a scheduled day off Thursday before beginning a road trip in Colorado.
