Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Up to second in batting order Thursday
Arcia moves up to the two spot in the order for Thursday's series finale against Minnesota.
Besides two games this season, Arcia has hit no earlier than sixth in the order, and has typically resided in the eight hole for the majority of the 2017 campaign. With the Milwaukee offense needing a spark, especially at this spot in the order, manager Craig Counsell appears to be giving Arica an opportunity to claim the role. Since August 3, the 23-year-old has gone 12-for-26 at the plate, with two home runs, three RBI and five runs.
