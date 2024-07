The Brewers sent Miller outright to Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

Miller was dropped from Milwaukee's 40-man roster Monday but will remain with the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 27-year-old has slashed .257/.340/.377 through 200 plate appearances with the Sounds, and although he hasn't performed as well at the plate in the majors, his defensive versatility still gives him some value as an organizational depth piece.