Miller went 1-for-3 with one RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Atlanta.

Miller is batting just .194 (12-for-62) in July, and he's not helping his cause with a 4:16 BB:K. The versatile 26-year-old continues to fill a regular role at first base while Rowdy Tellez (forearm) is out of action. Miller's posted a .271/.311/.386 slash line with 13 steals, five home runs, 27 RBI and 29 runs scored across 82 contests this season, but he may slip back into a platoon if he can't pick up the pace soon.