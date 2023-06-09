Strzelecki (3-5) blew the save and took the loss in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Orioles. He allowed three runs on three hits while striking out three over one inning.

Strzelecki, called upon to protect a one-run lead in the eighth inning, served up a two-run shot to Gunnar Henderson en route to the 6-3 loss. Strzelecki hadn't allowed a run in six of his previous seven outings. His ERA now stands at 4.40 despite a solid 1.12 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB. The 28-year-old right-hander should continue to operate as Milwaukee's primary setup option in front of Devin Williams.