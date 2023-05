Strzelecki tossed 1.1 scoreless innings and picked up his 10th hold of the season in Tuesday's victory over the Cardinals.

Strzelecki allowed three runners to reach base, but he also kept the opponent off the scoreboard for the 17th time in 20 appearances this season. Save for an outing in early May in which he allowed five earned runs, Strzelecki has been outstanding out of the Brewers' bullpen, and he will continue holding down the setup role in front of closer Devin Williams.