Single-A Carolina placed Birchard on its 7-day injured list Tuesday with an unspecified injury.

Birchard, the No. 155 overall pick of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, made his professional debut for Carolina on April 6, tossing four innings and striking out six while allowing one unearned run on one hit and two walks. He hasn't pitched in the two weeks since that outing, however, and the injury explains why he's been held out of action.