The Brewers reassigned Frelick to minor-league camp Monday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
As the Brewers gear up for Opening Day on Thursday, Frelick was a part of the team's latest roster moves, returning to minors camp. The 22-year-old produced an impressive .385 average with a double, two RBI, three runs and three stolen bases over 26 at-bats in 10 games this spring. Operating as one of Milwaukee's top prospects, Frelick seems likely to get a shot at the major-league level at some point this summer, but he'll begin the 2023 campaign with Triple-A Durham.