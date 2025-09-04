default-cbs-image
Frelick isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.

Although he usually remains in the lineup against southpaws, Frelick will get a chance to rest his legs while the Brewers face Ranger Suarez in Thursday's series finale. Jackson Chourio, Blake Perkins and Isaac Collins will start across the outfield with Frelick out.

