Frelick has 22-for-50 (.440) with four extra-base hits, five RBI, two steals and an 8:5 BB over 13 games since being promoted to Triple-A Nashville.

Frelick went a perfect 4-for-4 in his last game Wednesday, and he now owns a robust .329 batting average both this season and in his two-year minor-league career. Due to a detail in the new CBA -- as outlined by Jim Goulart of BrewerFanatic.com -- the Brewers will not call him up prior to Aug. 23. However, they have not been getting much production in center field and Frelick is capable of playing that spot, so it's not out of the question that he is summoned from Triple-A once the noted deadline passes.