Frelick is 7-for-18 (.389) with three doubles, four RBI and a stolen base through four WBC games with the Italian national team.

Frelick hit leadoff in all four games Team Italy participated in during pool play, and his hot bat helped propel his team to the quarterfinals. Although Frelick is away from the Brewers for the time being, his WBC showing has boosted his stock to some degree, and it's not out of the question that he begins the 2023 campaign with the big club.