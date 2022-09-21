Frelick went 18-for-46 (.391) with three home runs, 11 RBI and two steals over his last 10 games with Triple-A Nashville.

Frelick has played in 42 games since being promoted to Nashville, and according to team announcer Jeff Hem, he has recorded at least two hits in half of them. Power has not come up much when discussing Frelick, but he has added that to his repertoire of late, slugging .674 over the 10-game sample referenced above. At this point it seems unlikely Frelick will be called up this season, but at the least he has put himself in position to compete for a big-league job next spring.