Frelick went 1-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 7-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

The 24-year-old outfielder has collected at least one hit in seven straight starts, continuing a hot start to the season that has seen Frelick produce a .340/.411/.420 slash line with four steals, five RBI and seven runs in 56 plate appearances. He's still not hitting the ball with much authority -- he has yet to record a barrel this season, and his ninth percentile hard-hit rate is actually an improvement on 2024 -- but Frelick's contact skills and speed have him on track to shatter the career-high 18 stolen bases he collected last year.