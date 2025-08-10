Frelick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

After starting in each of the Brewers' last three games, Frelick will join fellow left-handed hitters Christian Yelich and Brice Turang on the bench as Milwaukee leans heavily on right-handed bats to counter Mets southpaw Sean Manaea in the series finale. Brandon Lockridge will spell Frelick in right field and will bat eighth.