Frelick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

After starting in each of the Brewers' last three games, Frelick will join fellow left-handed hitters Christian Yelich and Brice Turang on the bench as Milwaukee leans heavily on right-handed bats to counter Mets southpaw Sean Manaea in the series finale. Brandon Lockridge will spell Frelick in right field and will bat eighth.

