Brewers' Sal Frelick: Taking seat Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Frelick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
After starting in each of the Brewers' last three games, Frelick will join fellow left-handed hitters Christian Yelich and Brice Turang on the bench as Milwaukee leans heavily on right-handed bats to counter Mets southpaw Sean Manaea in the series finale. Brandon Lockridge will spell Frelick in right field and will bat eighth.
