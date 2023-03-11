Burleson (ankle) is batting eighth and playing right field in Saturday's Grapefruit League game versus the Astros.
Burleson had ankle discomfort that kept him out of action for a couple of days, but he's moved past it. The 24-year-old outfielder can now resume his pursuit of a backup role in the Cardinals' outfield. He's batting .250 (4-for-16) with two RBI, three runs scored and a 4:4 BB:K through seven Grapefruit League games entering Saturday.
