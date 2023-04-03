Burleson went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-4 win over the Blue Jays.

After going 0-for-4 on Saturday, Burleson stepped up in Sunday's series finale. He hit the second of three homers for the Cardinals in the first inning, and he later added an RBI double. The 24-year-old was a slightly surprising addition to the Cardinals' Opening Day roster, given how crowded their outfield is, but he's now started consecutive games in left field. It appears he'll compete with Lars Nootbaar (thumb) for regular playing time at that position.