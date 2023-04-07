Burleson is starting in left field and batting second for the Cardinals on Friday in Milwaukee.
Burleson appears to have leap-frogged Dylan Carlson in the Cards' outfield pecking order, at least against right-handers. In five games versus righties since Lars Nootbaar (thumb) was sidelined, Burleson has been in left field and in the two-hole for all of them. Carlson, meanwhile, has made just three starts this season (two in center field, one in left field).
