Burleson is starting in left field and batting second for the Cardinals on Friday in Milwaukee.

Burleson appears to have leap-frogged Dylan Carlson in the Cards' outfield pecking order, at least against right-handers. In five games versus righties since Lars Nootbaar (thumb) was sidelined, Burleson has been in left field and in the two-hole for all of them. Carlson, meanwhile, has made just three starts this season (two in center field, one in left field).