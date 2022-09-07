The Cardinals selected Burleson's contract from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.
One of the top performers in the International League this season, Burleson gets his first call-up to the big leagues after slashing .332/.373/.534 with 20 home runs in 469 plate appearances at Memphis. He'll be joining the 28-man active roster as a replacement for the injured Dylan Carlson (thumb), but Burleson could struggle to find consistent at-bats in the corner outfield behind Lars Nootbaar and Corey Dickerson or at designated hitter behind Albert Pujols and Nolan Gorman. Moreover, Burleson bats from the left side of the plate, so he won't be a candidate to replace Dickerson, Nootbaar or Gorman in the short side of a platoon.