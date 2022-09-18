Burleson will start in right field and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Reds, Bally Sports Midwest reports.

The lefty-hitting rookie will crack the lineup for the fourth time in the last five games in which the Cardinals have faced a right-handed pitcher. With Tyler O'Neill (hamstring) going on the injured list Saturday and Lars Nootbaar expected to see more work in center field as a result, Burleson looks as though he could fill the strong side of a platoon in the corner outfield with either the switch-hitting Dylan Carlson or the righty-hitting Ben DeLuzio.