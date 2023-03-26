Burleson has been informed he'll make the Opening Day roster for the Cardinals, MLB Pipeline reports.
Burleson and Jordan Walker have both swung their way onto the Opening Day roster for the reigning division champions. The 24-year-old has registered a .748 OPS with a homer over his 59 plate appearances, and also shown the ability to help out at multiple positions. Burleson may not have a starting role to begin the 2023 campaign with the Cardinals, but he has a chance to play his way into regular playing time to begin the new year.
