Burleson went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 13-3 win over Pittsburgh.

Burleson scored on Corey Dickerson's grand slam in the first inning, then knocked in Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt on a single in the second inning. The hit in Saturday's outing extends Burleson's hit streak to three games. The young outfielder has seen limited time since getting called up Sep. 8, but has impressed recently. Despite his recent success, Burleson is currently slashing .206/.289/.294.